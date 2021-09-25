CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekly Forex Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and more [Video]

www.fxstreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Buyers keep their eye on 1.3600

GBP/USD kick starts the new week on a higher note in the early Asian session. The pair prints gains for the third straight session after sinking below 1.3420 on Wednesday. The momentum oscillator held onto the oversold zone makes bulls hopeful. GBP/USD continues to foster gains on Monday in the...
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Regains 1.1600 on confirming inverse head-and-shoulders

EUR/USD picks up bids to extend Friday’s rebound, confirms bullish chart pattern. Upbeat RSI line, not overbought, favor buyers to aim for weekly resistance. Bears remain hopeful unless witnessing 200-HMA breakout. EUR/USD justifies confirmation of a bullish chart pattern to take the bids around 1.1610 during Monday’s Asian session. Given...
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Sellers aim for 78.6% Fibonacci retracement

EUR/JPY remains pressured inside a short-term trading range. Downbeat RSI, sustained trading below 200-SMA keeps sellers hopeful. EUR/JPY stays depressed around 128.70, down 0.23% intraday during early Monday. The cross-currency pair failed to surpass 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of August-September advance before portraying the latest pullback. However, the RSI conditions...
GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD’s fall from 1.4248 resumed last week and hit as low as 1.3410. But bias is turned neutral with subsequent recovery. Further fall is expected this week as long as 1.3608 support turned resistance holds. Break of 1.3410 will target 1.3164 medium term fibonacci level next. However, break of 1.3608 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forex#Aud#Usd#Gbp#Eur#Weekly Forex Analysis#Eur Usd#Aud Usd
US Dollar Index retesting March 2020 lows [Video]

GBP/USD analysis: Respects hourly SMA

The GBP/USD found support on Wednesday and Thursday above the 1.3400 level. The support zone has been marked on the hourly candle chart. After finding support, the pair surged to the resistance of the 55-hour simple moving average and the 1.3500 level. These levels provided resistance and the 55-hour SMA began to push the rate down. By the middle of Friday's trading hours, the currency exchange rate had been pushed below the 1.3450 level.
EUR/USD Analysis: Decline Finds Support

The decline of the EUR/USD resumed on Thursday. However, it immediately found support in the 1.1563/1.1568 zone. The zone held the pair up from 10:00 GMT up to 01:30 GMT, when a recovery appeared to have started. During the early hours of Friday’s trading hours, the currency exchange rate was...
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Not out of the woods yet

EUR/USD manages to rebound from YTD lows near 1.1560. A drop to 1.1500 still floats on the horizon. The “technical rebound” from recent oversold levels could meet interim hurdle at the 10-day SMA at 1.1674 in the near term. A sustained recovery from here looks unlikely, however, at least in the near/medium term. While the immediate support line (off September 3 highs) keeps capping the upside, there should be room for further decline.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Moves toward 0.7200 inside downward channel

AUD/USD trades lower on Friday in the early European session. The pair persistently moves inside the downward channel starting from September 3. A break of 0.7200 would expose more downside risk for AUD/USD. AUD/USD fails to extend the previous session's momentum on Friday. The pair fell from the high of...
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Will the NFP report be enough to convince Powell?

The dollar benefited from mounting speculation over tighter US monetary policy. The US Nonfarm Payrolls report is expected to show 500K new jobs created in September. EUR/USD is technically bearish in the long term, barely correcting extreme oversold conditions. The EUR/USD pair ended September trading at its lowest in over...
AUD/USD, NZD/USD And AUD/JPY Forecast

AUD/USD hits best support for this week (with a low for the week here so far) at 7200/7170. Try longs with stops below 7140. NZD/USD shorts at strong resistance at 6920/30 worked perfectly with a high for the day here. AUD/JPY saw a high for the day at strongest resistance...
EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1556; (P) 1.1583; (R1) 1.1603;. EUR/USD’s fall is still in progress and intraday bias remains on the downside. It’s now in a deeper correction to whole rise from 1.0634. Next target is 1.1289 medium term fibonacci level. On the upside, above 1.1608 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.1908 resistance holds.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: End of Q3 Trading

Wednesday's session was particularly bearish for the EUR/USD, which fell to the 1.1589 support level from the 1.1690 resistance in the same session. It was the worst daily performance in more than two months. The pair is stable around the 14-month low ahead of the last trading session for the third quarter of 2021, amid anticipation of a package of important European and American economic releases. The US dollar is still receiving more impetus from expectations of raising US interest rates at a time when other central banks, such as the European Central Bank, are facing obstacles to do so, a situation that may continue for years as long as the epidemic persists. Weak economic data results from the Eurozone, especially Germany, continue to negatively affect investor sentiment towards the euro.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Balancing Economic Growth Rates

The GBP/USD continues to collapse, with its losses reaching 1.3411 support level, the lowest since the end of 2020. The currency pair settled around the 1.3425 level at the beginning of Thursday's trading. The pound's losses are increasing in the Forex market amid fears that the UK will suffer greatly from the global energy crisis.
GBP/USD analysis: Extends decline

The decline of the GBP/USD eventually stopped on Wednesday. Namely, the rate found support in the 1.3415 level and retraced back up to the weekly S3 simple pivot point at 1.3463. Up to early hours of Thursday's trading, the pair fluctuated sideways in the 1.3415/1.3463 zone. In theory, the rate...
EUR/USD analysis: Drops below 1.1600

At mid-day on Wednesday, the EUR/USD plummeted, as it passed one weekly simple pivot point after another until it found support in the 1.1590 level. By Thursday's European morning hours, the rate had been consolidating by trading sideways between the 1.1590 and 1.1610 levels. In the near term future, the...
EUR/USD and GBP/USD break major supports [Video]

In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!. The SP500 created a small flag, which is probably a stop before an attack on the neckline of the Head and Shoulders formation. The Nasdaq escaped from the wedge to the downside. The...
EUR/USD Forex Signal: Very Bearish Below 1.1588

Last Thursday’s EUR/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bearish price action when the price first reached the resistance level identified at 1.1717 that day. Trades may only be taken before 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the...
AUD/USD Forex Signal: AUD Showing Relative Strength

Last Thursday’s AUD/USD signal were not triggered as there was no bearish price action at any of the three key resistance level which were reached that day. Trades may only be entered prior to 5pm Tokyo time Friday. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on...
Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3443; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3515 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3255. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3625. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3715.
