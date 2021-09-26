CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terre Haute, IN

Oladokun throws for 3 TDs, catches another in ‘Rabbits’ win

gowatertown.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article9-25-21 TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Chris Oladokun passed for three touchdowns and caught one of his own from Pierre Strong Jr., who rushed for 150 yards, as South Dakota State blanked Indiana State 44-0 in a Missouri Valley Football Conference opener. All three of Oladokun’s touchdown throws came in the first half but not until he handed the ball off to Strong, who threw back to the wide-open quarterback for a 22-yard score. Oladokun completed TD tosses 42 yards to Jaxon Janke, 33 yards to Jadon Janke and 26 yards to Tucker Kraft as the Jackrabbits, ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches’ poll, rolled to a 34-0 halftime lead.

www.gowatertown.net

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Football
State
South Dakota State
State
Indiana State
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#Td#Jackrabbits#Fcs
CNN

House passes 30-day extension for highway funding

(CNN) — The House of Representatives on Friday night passed a resolution extending funding for the Highway Trust Fund for 30 days, hours after funding for the program had lapsed at midnight. The resolution now goes to the Senate, which has adjourned for the night, and will gavel back in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy