College Sports

North Dakota State rolls past Towson 35-7

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article9-25-21 TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Quincy Patterson passed and ran for touchdowns and the North Dakota State defense smothered Towson in a 35-7 victory. The Bison, a top-five ranked FCS team, outgained the Tigers 339-48 in the first half when North Dakota State took a 21-0 lead following three drives covering 82 yards or more. Will Mostaert had two of the Bison’s five sacks, including Brayden Thomas’ tackle of Chris Ferguson in the end zone for a safety. Ferguson was 19-of-28 for 158 yards passing for the Tigers, who scored their lone touchdown on Jerry Howard Jr.’s 1-yard run to finish a 14-play, 83-yard drive late in the game.

