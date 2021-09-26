Boeing's Starliner Problems Remain Unresolved

Nearly two months after discovering a problem with its Starliner spacecraft, Boeing is still searching for answers, Washington Post. "Several days after Boeing discovered the latest problem with its Starliner spacecraft, it removed the capsule from the rocket and returned it to the factory where engineers have been playing detective, trying to figure out what went wrong. But now, some two months after it first discovered an issue with some of the valves in the spacecraft's service module, the company still doesn't know with 100 percent certainty what caused 13 of those valves to remain shut when they should have been open, the latest embarrassment for a program that has suffered a series of blunders. And it's unclear when the company may attempt to launch it again."