CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ Trailer: The Muppets Are Going to Disneyland

By Matt Singer
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Muppets have previously crossed over into the worlds of Robert Louis Stevenson and Charles Dickens. Now they’re going to Disneyland. Or at least they’re going to a Disney+ special based on a popular Disneyland attraction. This Halloween, they are starring in Muppets Haunted Mansion, a family friendly film inspired by the Disney ride. Also appearing in the film with the Muppets: Will Arnett (as The Ghost Host), Yvette Nicole Brown (as The Hearse Driver), Darren Criss (as The Caretaker), and Taraji P. Henson (as The Bride).

wkdq.com

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

Tommy Kirk, Disney Star of 'Old Yeller', Found Dead

Tommy Kirk, who famously portrayed the role of Travis Coates as a child actor in Disney's Old Yeller, has died. TMZ reports the actor was found dead by his neighbor in his Las Vegas home on Tuesday. As of now, no foul play is suspected. He was 79 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Murderous Bride and Ghost Host Casting Revealed For ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’

We are getting closer and closer to the highly anticipated release of Muppets Haunted Mansion — a movie that will combine some all-time favorite Muppets and one of Disney’s most popular attractions. Muppets Haunted Mansion will premiere on Disney+ on October 8, so there’s plenty of time to binge-watch before spooky season ends.
MOVIES
disneydining.com

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Celebrates Muppets Haunted Mansion with Pre-Show & Special Treat

“Prepare to scream… and stream!” An all-new Disney Plus original special is coming on October 8 for a little Halloween fun and we’re counting down the days! “Muppets Haunted Mansion” will be making a SPOOKtacular entrance on screens across the globe, but get this… the Walt Disney World Resort Parks are getting in on the action as well! Soon you’ll be able to enjoy a special Magic Shot with a Disney PhotoPass Photographer in front of the Haunt Mansion at Magic Kingdom Park beginning October 8. This special Magic Shot includes none other than Miss Piggy as Madame Pigota (AKA Madame Leota). But, that’s not all! Disney’s Hollywood Studios is offering two special celebrations for the new terrifying tale that we simply can’t wait to experience.
TRAVEL
theplaylist.net

‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ Trailer: Kermit, Gonzo & The Rest Are Joined By Will Arnett, Taraji P. Henson & More For Some Scary Fun

Everyone loves the Muppets, right? Kermit the Frog and his friends have delighted audiences of all ages for decades now, and under the Disney umbrella, they’re going to keep doing it for years to come. And the next project to feature the hilarious characters is the upcoming Halloween-themed “Muppets Haunted Mansion.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Louis Stevenson
Person
Darren Criss
Person
Will Arnett
Person
Taraji P. Henson
Person
Josh Gad
Person
Charles Dickens
99.5 WKDQ

Everything New on Disney Plus in October

Disney+ isn’t going full Shudder for Halloween, but they do have a few mildly scary shows and films for family audiences. There’s a LEGO Star Wars special of Terrifying Tales themed to Halloween, and a brand-new Muppets movie, Muppets Haunted Mansion. (We’re guessing you can figure out what that’s about.) There’s the season finale of What If...? along with a documentary on the making of the show’s first season. Plus, Black Widow returns to Disney+, with no added fee this time, along with its own Marvel Studios Assembled documentary.
TV & VIDEOS
Hollywood.com

Prepare For Halloween Horror Nights With Our Horror Movies List

As we prepare for the spooky season, there are so many fun events to look forward to, including Halloween Horror Nights at Universal. If you’re as excited as me to get there ASAP, check out this list of horror movies to watch to get in the mood!. What is Halloween...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Haunted Mansion#Muppets Now#Caretaker
The Hollywood Reporter

Scarlett Johansson, Disney Settle Explosive ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson and Disney have settled a breach of contract lawsuit over the star’s Black Widow payday, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” stated Johansson. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.” Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman added: “I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow. We appreciate her contributions...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Addams Family 2’ and HipDot to Debut Gothic-Chic Makeup Collection (Exclusive)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Here’s a delightfully dreadful surprise for spooky and kooky makeup mavens. Following its theatrical and streaming release today, The Addams Family 2 is also joining freaky forces with L.A.-based beauty brand HipDot on a gothic-chic cosmetics collection for channeling Morticia and Wednesday this Halloween and beyond. Priced from $24 to $58, the limited-edition range will land on the vegan and cruelty-free brand’s website Tuesday, Oct. 5. (It follows HipDot’s equally creepy Ouija board-inspired palette.) Beauty lovers can recreate the deadpan Addams ladies’...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
99.5 WKDQ

10 Horror Movies That Could Never Be Made Today

Horror films, by their very nature, are designed to shock their audiences. In the pursuit of new ways to scare people, they perpetually push boundaries and explore taboo subjects. That’s why we like them. They show us things that feel like they should remain unseen. Sometimes, though, even a horror...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
99.5 WKDQ

You Can Stay in the “Scream” House Hosted By Dewey Himself

What's your favorite scary movie? Would you stay in the house that it was filmed in? Now you have the chance to do just that...if you dare... The "Scream" franchise is one of the most popular horror movie collections in history. We all know the story of Sidney, Dewey, Gail, and their friends being stalked by the Ghostface killer in the not so quiet town of Woodsboro. I love these movies because not only are they scary, but they also have a lot of mystery around each as to who the Ghostface killer is in each movie. You have the opportunity to go back to the Prescott home where it all started in 1996.
MOVIES
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

How To Channel Zoë Kravitz’s Tatum-Era Style

Is there anything more satisfying than a hot couple with great style? I don’t think so. When rumours began to swirl on celebrity gossip Instagram Deuxmoi that the uber-cool Zoë Kravitz had separated from her then-husband and was now dating Channing Tatum, many were in disbelief. And without any photographic evidence, we tossed the tidbit aside.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
HelloGiggles

So Can We Consider Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Instagram Official Now?

Though it's not really a secret that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are an item, neither party has confirmed their relationship. But Tatum kind of just made things Instagram official by sharing a snap of himself and Kravitz at Alicia Key's Met Gala afterparty, and well, we're taking this and running with it.
CELEBRITIES
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy