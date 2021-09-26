‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ Trailer: The Muppets Are Going to Disneyland
The Muppets have previously crossed over into the worlds of Robert Louis Stevenson and Charles Dickens. Now they’re going to Disneyland. Or at least they’re going to a Disney+ special based on a popular Disneyland attraction. This Halloween, they are starring in Muppets Haunted Mansion, a family friendly film inspired by the Disney ride. Also appearing in the film with the Muppets: Will Arnett (as The Ghost Host), Yvette Nicole Brown (as The Hearse Driver), Darren Criss (as The Caretaker), and Taraji P. Henson (as The Bride).wkdq.com
