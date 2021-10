SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's tennis team closed out play at the UTSA Roadrunner Invite on Sunday at the UTSA Tennis Center. Junior Misha Kvantaliani dropped his first set to UTSA's Sebastian Rodriguez 4-6 in the back draw of the singles Draw A. Kvantaliani followed with a 6-4 win in the second set, which set up the tiebreaker that saw Kvantaliani win it 10-5 for the win.