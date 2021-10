SANTA CLARA -- There is no doubt that opposing offenses are scheming to reduce Nick Bosa’s effect on the game. The 49ers' pass rusher reports he is repeatedly chipped by tight ends, receivers and backs impeding his efforts to get to the quarterback. While Bosa has three sacks through Week 3, he did not hit pay dirt in the 30-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

