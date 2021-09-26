CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers CB Kevin King ruled out vs. 49ers with an illness

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Bay Packers, Kevin King, San Francisco 49ers, Jaire Alexander, 1994 San Francisco 49ers season, Deebo Samuel. The Green Bay Packers will be without a starting member of the secondary on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers. The team ruled out cornerback Kevin King with an illness before kickoff...

www.chatsports.com

