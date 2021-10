Keith Urban seems overwhelmed when it comes to homeschooling. Fortunately, his wife Nicole Kidman is helping him. Even celebrities like Keith Urban (52, “My Wave”) cannot escape the current task of homeschooling. According to the British Daily Mail, the singer revealed in a conversation with the Australian talk show “Today” that he is currently in isolation from the corona in his home in the US state of Nashville. Wife Nicole Kidman (52, “Bombshell – The End of Silence”) and their two daughters Sunday Rose (11) and Faith Margaret (9) also live there. However, teaching at home poses major challenges for the musician.

