Last year, Fallon Sherrock was pipped to the top two in the PDC Women's Series by Deta Hedman and a place at the World Championship went to 'The Heart of Darts'. But it is Sherrock who leaves the opening day of action in a commanding position at the top of the Order of Merit after seeing off Hedman 5-3 in the final of Event Three.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO