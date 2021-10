I have to say, I’m really proud of this team. They absolutely struggled at the start of this season, but they came ready to play today and went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the country, or at least certainly the best team in the ACC. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to win, but this team showed a lot of heart tonight, and I think that this honestly might be the biggest win of the season so far.

