Quiet bats and an unreliable bullpen ruin a John Means start as the Birds fall to Texas, 7-4
On a beautiful Sunday afternoon in September, two crappy teams did battle at Camden Yards. The Rangers were trying to stave off their 100th loss, a threshold they haven’t crossed since 1973. The Orioles are playing for the future, with ace John Means trying to lock down a strong finish to his season and young faces like Kélvin Gutiérrez, Richie Martin and Ryan McKenna auditioning for larger roles.www.chatsports.com
