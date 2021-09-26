CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Northeastern pulls away in 2nd half to defeat rival John A. Holmes | High School Football

By Mike Wood Correspondent
Daily Advance
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETH CITY — Explosive, big play offense, and opportunistic defense is quickly becoming the trademark of the undefeated Northeastern High School football team. On Friday night in Elizabeth City, the Eagles [4-0, 2-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference] defeated their rivals from Edenton in John A. Holmes [2-2, 1-1 NCC] by a final score of 38-13, breaking open a tight contest with four touchdowns in the second half, while holding the Aces scoreless after the break.

