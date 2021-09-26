Analysis: What we learned from the Bengals' Week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Cincinnati Bengals got their first road win of the season on Sunday as they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10 at Heinz Field. After a disappointing offensive performance in Week 2 against the Bears, the Bengals' offense looked much improved. Quarterback Joe Burrow's pocket was clean, running back Joe Mixon had several punishing runs and linebacker Logan Wilson continued to create turnovers for Cincinnati. The Bengals sacked quarterback Ben Roethlisberger four different times and allowed zero on Burrow.www.chatsports.com
