Analysis: What we learned from the Bengals' Week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase hooked up for a pair of touchdowns and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals knocked off the beat-up Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10 at Heinz Field on Sunday. Burrow threw for 172 yards with just four incompletions and three touchdowns as Cincinnati (2-1) won at Pittsburgh for the first time since 2015. The Bengals, thanks to a win late last season, have now won consecutive games against their division rival for the first time since 2012-13. It was the Bengals' first win by more than 10 points over Pittsburgh (1-2) since 1995.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO