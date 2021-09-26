CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Analysis: What we learned from the Bengals' Week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Cincinnati.com
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH -- The Cincinnati Bengals got their first road win of the season on Sunday as they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10 at Heinz Field. After a disappointing offensive performance in Week 2 against the Bears, the Bengals' offense looked much improved. Quarterback Joe Burrow's pocket was clean, running back Joe Mixon had several punishing runs and linebacker Logan Wilson continued to create turnovers for Cincinnati. The Bengals sacked quarterback Ben Roethlisberger four different times and allowed zero on Burrow.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

2 quarterbacks that should be on Steelers radar for the 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a franchise quarterback. Here are two names they should consider in the 2022 NFL Draft. With Ben Roethlisberger at 39 years of age and his rapid decline in production on the field, it is time to start thinking about what quarterback the Steelers need to pick in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL draft. These two quarterbacks I believe should be on the Steelers radar.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Zac Taylor
chatsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals: What we learned in Week 2 loss to Bears

The Cincinnati Bengals are now 1-1 after dropping their first game of the year to the Chicago Bears. It was a frustrating game, to say the least, as the Bengals didn’t look motivated at all until it was too late to do anything about it. We’ll get more into the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

The Bengals upset the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday. They controlled the game from start to finish and never trailed in the 24-10 win. Cincinnati is 2-1 on the season and the win over a division rival gave them a big boost in Sports Illustrated's Week 4 power rankings. The...
NFL
FOX Sports

After statement win over Steelers, Bengals prep for 0-3 Jags

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals played one of the most consistent and complete games of the Joe Burrow era Sunday against none other than the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite throwing an interception against the Steelers, Burrow may have been at his efficient best on Sunday, completing 14 of 18 throws for 172 yards and hooking up with his old LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase for a pair of touchdowns —
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals' win over Steelers shows progress needed to end rebuild

PITTSBURGH -- The sounds outside of the visitors’ locker room echoed through the tunnels of Heinz Field. The slaps on the back thudded and the cheers from the Cincinnati Bengals' players, coaches and other personnel were the sounds of a team celebrating a certain type of win. Sunday’s road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- a team dealing with significant injuries and a fading quarterback -- was going to be the first big benchmark to gauge where the Bengals stand at this point in their rebuilding process.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Burrow
clevelandstar.com

Bengals grab rare road win over injured Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase hooked up for a pair of touchdowns and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals knocked off the beat-up Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10 at Heinz Field on Sunday. Burrow threw for 172 yards with just four incompletions and three touchdowns as Cincinnati (2-1) won at Pittsburgh for the first time since 2015. The Bengals, thanks to a win late last season, have now won consecutive games against their division rival for the first time since 2012-13. It was the Bengals' first win by more than 10 points over Pittsburgh (1-2) since 1995.
NFL
Bengals.com

Burrow Gets First Road Win As Bengals Motor Over Steelers

PITTSBURGH - The Bengals did what the Steelers always do to them Sunday when quarterback Joe Burrow went into Heinz Field and claimed his first NFL road victory by firing three touchdown passes when his defense gave him the chance in a 24-10 win. Burrow's electric 34-yard touchdown pass with...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

First Week Of October: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well. Things aren’t quite as fun in Pittsburgh as they were two weeks ago, dropping their past two games and falling to 1-2 on the season. The Steelers will look to get back on track with a tough matchup in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay. No matter what happens, we’ll be covering this game so be sure to stick with Steelers Depot after this one wraps up Sunday evening.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy