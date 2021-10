Never, ever say it can’t get any worse, because it always can. Sunday’s performance at Heinz Field showed that it certainly can get worse for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 24-10 on a day in which the offense was an absolute mess, dropping seven passes, allowing four sacks of Ben Roethlisberger and countless other quarterback hits, threw a check down on a 4th and Goal from the 10 yard line, and turned the football over twice, falling to 1-2 on the season.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO