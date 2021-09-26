CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubai

Women To Watch At GITEX Global 2021: Claire Mutaka, Co-Founder, Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence (AICE)

By Tamara Pupic
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Besides showcasing how technology is redefining the way we live and work, GITEX Global 2021, which will be held in-person on October 17-21, 2021 at Dubai World Trade Centre, will shed light on the revolutionary role of female tech entrepreneurs in building the future. We take a closer look at some of the women in tech taking centerstage at the show- make sure to keep an eye out for them at GITEX Global!

