The St. Louis Cardinals have a gem in Tyler O’Neill and may want him to stick around a while. What could an extension look like?. It took a few years, but the Tyler O’Neill that the St. Louis Cardinals believed they’d get when they traded for him has finally shown up in 2021. Since his solid debut in 2018, O’Neill hasn’t gotten more than 150 at-bats in any year other than 2021. His opportunities were scarce, but he also didn’t take advantage of them. Coming into 2021, it was a make-or-break year for the muscle-bound outfielder.

