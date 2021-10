Combines are starting to roll in northern Illinois. Most are running in soybeans, but there was a swath to the south of us that was hit with some nasty winds earlier this summer and they are working on down corn. I have seen a number of photos of guys standing in cornfields that don’t come up to their knees because the corn is down so bad. I haven’t heard much about yields through combines in corn or soybeans.

