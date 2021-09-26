Steve Dale learns how to talk to a tiger . . . And other animals

Robert Fromberg, a corporate communications professional with a lengthy creative writing pedigree, moved to Madison three years ago. He did it for love — the most recent of many geographical choices his heart has made throughout his lifetime. One journey in particular — the deaths of both of his parents by the time he was just 19, triggering his unexpected role as guardian of his brother, who has autism — is what Fromberg chronicles in tender, flashbulb, sensory-driven prose in “How to Walk with Steve,” his debut memoir out this month from Latah Books. The book — which marks his return to creative writing after a 20-year break — is primarily focused on Fromberg’s unpredictable childhood and young adulthood, rife with addiction and the family dynamics of navigating autism in the 1960s and 70s. An online reading and launch event is planned for Sept. 26 at 1 p.m.
