Steve Dale learns how to talk to a tiger . . . And other animals

Considering that we're living in a fast paced, chaotic world again —where phrases like "during lockdown" and "when we were in quarantine" are whispered, unmasked over post vax cocktails — it can be hard to remember those bleak months of 2020 during which life as we knew it came to a halt. Perhaps it's a willful cultural amnesia to move on from the trauma of it all (though we are still most certainly in a pandemic). Maybe we don't want to remember being "bored in the house." But Netflix bopped in to remind us today that during that time they created a mass cultural hysteria with their show Tiger King — which the country essentially watched together in one giant, government sanctioned viewing party — and as if our file of "things we don't need" could get any bigger, they announced they're releasing a second season.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO