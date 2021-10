Architect Frederick Stelle began his career 40 years ago renovating the Yale University Old Campus dormitories. He then went on to co-found his own firm in Manhattan, and in 1985 opened Stelle Architects on the East End of Long Island. Stelle is passionate about the Hamptons community where he lives and is also a conservationist, according to his firm bio, interests that clearly exhibit themselves at this modern Water Mill house he designed. Currently on the market for $19.5 million, the four-bedroom house is located on Mecox Bay and offers waterfront views from nearly every room, as well as an incredible gunite pool and private dock.

WATER MILL, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO