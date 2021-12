As the world endures more than a year and a half of the worst pandemic in over 100 years, it seems the Republican Party is now a death cult. The really weird part is they seem mostly interested in killing Republicans. Almost everyone currently dying of COVID is unvaccinated, and most of them are Republicans. Opposing vaccine shots is now an established part of the party position these days. What kind of group goes out of its way to encourage its members to get sick and die of a horrible preventable disease?

