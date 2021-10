In eleven joint public hearings held across the state over the last two months, my colleagues on the Georgia Senate and House redistricting committees heard from hundreds of citizens reflecting the increasing diversity of Georgia. This included numerous youth voices as young as 13 years old to seniors speaking from their experience, from urban and suburban to rural residents, and a richness of multi-racial speakers from all walks of life. The overwhelming themes were consistent. The people we represent want a redistricting process that is transparent, fair, and preserves communities. I call upon my colleagues on the committees as well as our leadership to heed this input throughout the redistricting process over the next few months.

