MONTREAL -- Groupe CH is delighted with the provincial government's decision to allow the return to full capacity in venues in Quebec. According to the President, Sports and Entertainment of Groupe CH, France Margaret Bélanger: "We are obviously very happy with the government's decision to allow us to operate at full capacity again. It goes without saying that this is great news for all the culture, entertainment and sports industries which have been hit hard by the pandemic. We are excited to see the fans back in our venues and we will make sure to maintain the standards of excellence in terms of health measures to ensure a return to normality with respect to security."

