This week is Homecoming Week at Cannon Falls Area Schools and there are plenty of events for all ages over several days. Each morning there will be Spirit Pep as the pep band will play a few of the mornings as the students come in and cheerleaders will do cheers each morning before school starts. There are five dress-up days and activities during lunch throughout the week. Students will be decorating the school windows throughout the week and then the rest of the school Thursday night.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO