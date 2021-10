Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Thursday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. Turner's Tweet said: "INDY!! Fan Jam’s right around the corner! I need y’all’s help we have quite a few performances this year for the rookie show and I want yalls input! What songs do y’all wanna hear them sing? Anything from classics to today’s hits drop some suggestions in the comments!"

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO