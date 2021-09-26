Ravens-Lions: What We Learned

The Ravens stunned the Kansas City Chiefs 36-35 in Week 2. — Lamar Jackson put on quite a show again and had one of the best games of his career. On the Ravens' first possession, Jackson threw two interceptions, including a pick-six to Tyrann Mathieu on the game's fist possession Mathieu intercepted Jackson again late in the third quarter to stall a potential scoring drive, but Kanas City could not capitalize, Jackson made up for those miscues and put the Ravens on his back again. He completed 18 of 25 passes for 239 yards with a touchdown. He also ran for 107 yards with two scores. On a 4th-and-1 with a minute left, Jackson ran for the game-winning first down. It was an unbelievable performance.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO