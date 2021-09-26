Ravens-Lions: What We Learned
Justin Tucker hit a 66-yard field goal as time expired to give the Ravens a 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 3. — Lamar Jackson would have been much better if not for so many dropped passes. Jackson was also under pressure for much of the game and was sacked four times. The offense needs to do a better job supporting their franchise quarterback. Jackson completed 16 of 31 pass attempts for 287 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 58 yards and had a touchdown called back because of a holding penalty on tight end Mark Andrews. Jackson had another costly interception that led to the Lions' late field goal.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0