Looking back to when Vanderbilt’s coach accused Kirby Smart of ‘coaching dramatics’ with QBs

By Brandon Adams,
dawgnation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia football fans can relive some of the top moments in UGA history each week with the Classic Moment presented by Classic City Lager. The Bulldogs have one of the most storied histories in all of college football, and DawgNation loves celebrating it. This week’s classic moment looks back to win then-Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason accused Kirby Smart of “coaching dramatics” in 2017 for the way he was handling his quarterbacks at the time, Jake Fromm and Jacob Eason.

