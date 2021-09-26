Looking back to when Vanderbilt’s coach accused Kirby Smart of ‘coaching dramatics’ with QBs

Kirby Smart is aware that a noon kickoff can have an affect on the Georgia fan base and recruiting, but he also considers all sides of the issue. “I think it’s all about how your fans handle it,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “The fact that GameDay’s here, I think that helps with recruiting. I think the way our fans handle it, the atmosphere they create, it gives us probably more time at the end of the game as opposed to guys being gone and jetting out of here for long drives home. We probably get an opportunity to see them more afterwards.”

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO