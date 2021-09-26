Rare Pokemon Oreos Are Selling For Thousands Of Dollars On eBay

The Pokemon Company plans to sell a massive Arcanine plush in the United States and Canada. Earlier this week, the Japanese Pokemon Center announced that they would sell an Arcanine plush that measures nearly five feet in length. While many wondered if this humongous Arcanine would be the latest bit of cool Pokemon merchandise to only find a home in Japan, the US Pokemon Center website listed the plush on its website earlier today. The plush measures 59 inches long, 27 inches tall and has embroidered facial features and pawpads. The item is expected to ship in May 2022 (although release dates are obviously in flux due to the global shipping crisis) and will cost a whopping $449.99.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO