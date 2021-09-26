Rare Pokemon Oreos Are Selling For Thousands Of Dollars On eBay
New Pokemon Oreos are giving fans something to get excited about — and providing collectors with a new avenue to potentially rake in thousands of dollars. Launched earlier this month, the new Oreo x Pokemon collaboration features the brand’s traditional sandwich cookies, this time emblazoned with one of 16 Pokemon (or pocket monsters, for the uninitiated). Each pack includes a random selection of cookies that feature classic characters like Pikachu and Charmander, but also one extremely rare Pokemon: the mythical Mew. And as has long been the case with rare Pokemon cards, the rarest Pokemon cookie of all has become a hot commodity.www.wbez.org
