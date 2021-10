FRISCO, Texas – While his five-game suspension was upheld by the NFL, Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins is allowed back inside the team facility this week. Per NFL rules, Collins can be in team meetings, work with the strength and conditioning coaches and seek treatment from the athletic trainers. Because he remains suspended for the next three games for a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy, Collins is not allowed to practice or be on the practice field while at The Star or Ford Center.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO