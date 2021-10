I often have conversations with clients about their needs, their wishes, their wants. Many clients discuss how they “wish” to pay off their mortgage sooner than later. For clients who are in their 50’s or 60’s, that makes sense. They would like to have their homes paid for when they retire. However, for most others, there are other opportunities that exist that make far too much sense than to accelerate the payoff of their home loan.

