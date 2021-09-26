CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Why a Scientist Disproves the Big Bang Theory

By Cristian Antonescu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Bang Theory is generally accepted among astrophysicists as the leading scientific explanation for the birth of the Universe. Although it has some harsh critics and it doesn’t have answers to several profound questions, it also has some strong arguments. The cosmic microwave background radiation, Einstein’s General Relativity Theory, and the expansion model of the Universe are considered as the arguments in favor of the Big Bang Theory.

CJ
4d ago

Eventually science will catch up with the reality recorded in the Book of Genesis for thousands of years……”In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.”

Raymond J. Holder Jr
5d ago

Only 1 scientist questions "The Big Bang Theory" out of how many that don't! Realizing that science is always challenging theories, I wonder why more don't and how this scientist thinks the universe was formed?

Stevie Smalls
5d ago

One scientist going against a literal mountain of peer reviewed and duplicated experimentation is almost guaranteed to be wrong.

