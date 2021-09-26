Why a Scientist Disproves the Big Bang Theory
The Big Bang Theory is generally accepted among astrophysicists as the leading scientific explanation for the birth of the Universe. Although it has some harsh critics and it doesn’t have answers to several profound questions, it also has some strong arguments. The cosmic microwave background radiation, Einstein’s General Relativity Theory, and the expansion model of the Universe are considered as the arguments in favor of the Big Bang Theory.www.healththoroughfare.com
Comments / 154