Ben Simmons has become one of the NBA’s most polarizing players. He has tremendous talent and, in the right circumstance, could very easily help a team win a championship. He’s also completely unwilling to look for his own shot and has demanded out of Philadelphia. In this pilot episode of “The Hook,” my co-host Aaron Larsuel and I examined the situation, and how it might affect the Lakers.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO