‘All I have in life to offer is my heart’: Ken Jeong, Trinity ‘90, on finding flow and moving forward

Many first met Ken Jeong when he jumped out of the trunk of a car to the utter horror of Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis. But as President Vincent Price said when he introduced Jeong, Trinity ‘90, that comical scene in “The Hangover” does not begin to capture his essence. That became obvious as soon as Jeong took the podium and proudly proclaimed “Dr. Ken has come back home.”