Sleep On The Roaring Toccoa River At The Riverbright Treehouse In Georgia

Imagine spending the night sleeping just 50-feet from the roaring Toccoa River. Not just that, but also imagine having your very own private river access! When you rent the Riverbright Treehouse in Georgia, not only will you be able to sleep in an actual treehouse in the middle of nature, but you’ll also have direct access to the Toccoa River just steps from where you slumber.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Right in the heart of Suches, Georgia, you’ll find the Riverbright Treehouse accommodations.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom treehouse cabin is perfect for two people looking to get away into nature.

You’ll have all the best amenities throughout your stay, from a heated mattress pad for those cold nights to an outdoor fire pit and indoor electric fireplace.

Want to relax in your very own jetted tub? How about cook up your catch in the outdoor cook shack, filled with all of the necessary cooking supplies?

Right out the window of your treehouse, you’ll see the Toccoa River roaring past, which makes for a most relaxing atmosphere.

Plus, on those warm days, you can head over to the river with your own private river access and enjoy the sounds of nature.

You can either fill your days with fishing, rafting, and swimming or sitting by the fireplace with a good book and some snacks. Either way, you’ll have an enjoyable time.

Anyone who enjoys the woods and being away from city noise will enjoy a glamping weekend in this treehouse in Suches.

Have you ever been to the Riverbright Treehouse in Georgia before? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this Airbnb rental, such as current rates and availability, then check out the rental page.