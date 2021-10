Corrine Hammond was high up in the rankings during last year's PDC Women's Series and was in the mix for both Grand Slam of Darts and PDC World Darts Championship spots. The hope will be that it is the same this time out but after the initial events were cancelled due to poor entry numbers, it will finally start this weekend with Hammond among the players banging the drum for the series.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO