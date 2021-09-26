WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show Match Revealed

WWE's Liv Morgan will be in the spotlight at this weekend's Extreme Rules as she takes on Carmella in a singles match, but first, she'll need to take care of business on tonight's SmackDown against Zelina Vega. Morgan's come into her own as a singles wrestler and her match at Extreme Rules is one more major step in her WWE journey. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Morgan all about her upcoming match and if a stipulation might find its way into it, as well as why she wants to take part in a Street Fight, that amazing moment at Money in the Bank, and even some gaming with Marvel's Spider-Man and, yes, Def Jam Vendetta. To kick things off we wanted to know if once she beats Vega and Carmella, will that effectively close the chapter on those two, who have been thorns in her side over the past year.

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO