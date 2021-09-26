CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show Match Revealed

ringsidenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE is presenting Extreme Rules tonight and they are just getting around to announcing a kickoff show match. Interestingly enough it was one of the six matches that they already had booked. According to a report from PW Insider, WWE has turned Liv Morgan and Carmella’s match into a kickoff...

www.ringsidenews.com

wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – Extreme Rules Go-Home Show, The Demon Attacks, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. – The WWE Extreme Rules go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Liv Morgan Opens Up About Losing Her Momentum In WWE

Liv Morgan became one of the mainstays of Friday Night Smackdown over the past few months. Carmella and Zelina Vega were nothing but thorns in her side for a long time as well. Last week, it was officially announced that Liv Morgan will be squaring off against Carmella at WWE Extreme Rules on September 26th.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Liv Morgan Talks Extreme Rules, New Match Stipulation, Marvel's Spider-Man, and More

WWE's Liv Morgan will be in the spotlight at this weekend's Extreme Rules as she takes on Carmella in a singles match, but first, she'll need to take care of business on tonight's SmackDown against Zelina Vega. Morgan's come into her own as a singles wrestler and her match at Extreme Rules is one more major step in her WWE journey. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Morgan all about her upcoming match and if a stipulation might find its way into it, as well as why she wants to take part in a Street Fight, that amazing moment at Money in the Bank, and even some gaming with Marvel's Spider-Man and, yes, Def Jam Vendetta. To kick things off we wanted to know if once she beats Vega and Carmella, will that effectively close the chapter on those two, who have been thorns in her side over the past year.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Former WWE NXT Superstars Debut On AEW Programming

WWE released a lot of people over the past several months. This week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation included the debut of two former NXT Superstars. Both Santana Garrett and Arturo Ruas made their AEW debuts during this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. Garrett kept her name, but Ruas is now wrestling as Adrian Jaoude.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: WWE SmackDown Superstar Gets Engaged To Her Longtime Partner

WWE SmackDown Superstar Toni Storm and NJPW star Juice Robinson are engaged to be married. Late Thursday, Storm posted pictures of Robinson proposing to her and the couple celebrating with champagne. She wrote the following caption:. Pop the champagne I’m changing my last name 💍😘. The likes of Sasha Banks,...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Doudrop Says She Loves Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon calls all of the shots in WWE and that includes name changes. Piper Niven went through a pretty interesting name change when she became Doudrop, but she carried on and is now a featured performer on WWE RAW. While talking to Fightful, Doudrop discussed how much she loves...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Alexa Bliss pins Charlotte Flair in a dark match, ahead of their WWE Extreme Rules match

WWE Extreme Rules is just a few hours away and frankly, the build up for this event is nowhere close to the Summerslam one. But to be fair, Extreme Rules is considered to be more of a B-level PPV for the company. Only 6 matches are scheduled to be a part of the event and 5 of these will be having Championships on the line.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Alexa Bliss Taking Time Off WWE Television

Alexa Bliss faced Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules and that match did not end in her favor at all. Following a loss via Natural Selection, Bliss received a beatdown from Flair and then she was launched over the announce table. After disposing of Bliss, The Queen ripped Lilly to shreds. That might have created an exit for Alexa Bliss.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Possible Spoiler For Match On WWE RAW Tonight

WWE has a few stories going on right now and it appears that they are not dropping one on-going feud. Eva Marie brought Doudrop to the Raw brand and the two eventually split up. Doudrop followed that up by defeating Eva Marie time and time again, but the former Total Divas star is not finished yet.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Charlotte Flair Reveals Why She Destroyed ‘Lilly’ At WWE Extreme Rules

As seen during last night’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event, Charlotte Flair defeated Alexa Bliss. Following the match, she destroyed Bliss’ doll ‘Lilly’. In an interview with WWE.com, Charlotte revealed she decided to destroy the doll. She said,. “See that’s the problem, you’re encouraging Lexi. You’re asking about Lilly. I...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight: Extreme Rules Go-Home Show

Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will take place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia with the final build for Sunday’s pay-per-view. SmackDown will feature Apollo Crews getting his rematch from WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura, plus Baron Corbin’s new “Happy Talk” segment. WWE has announced the following for tonight:
WWE
PWMania

Latest News On Possible Stipulation Matches At WWE Extreme Rules 2021

As of early Monday afternoon, WWE has not announced any stipulation matches for this Sunday’s Extreme Rules PPV event. According to sources, as of the last creative meeting, WWE has not decided on any stipulations yet. There was no meeting on Sunday, so fingers crossed for tonight’s episode of RAW.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Released WWE Star Signed New Deal Months Before Being Let Go

That doesn’t sound very fair. The big story from WWE this year has been the rapid fire releases. The company has let dozens of wrestler go over the course of the year, continuing a theme from last year. There have been some surprising names let go from the company and that has not been the easiest thing to see. It turns out that it was even harder for one name in particular.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Several NXT Superstars Getting Called Up For 2021 WWE Draft

WWE is holding another draft, starting on Friday for SmackDown. The second night of the draft will take place on next Monday’s RAW, and the main roster will likely never look the same again. NXT will also lose some big stars in the process. NXT 2.0 is upon us, but...
WWE
PWMania

Change To The WWE United States Championship Match At Extreme Rules

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest is now official for WWE Extreme Rules. Hardy was added to the match after beating Sheamus on tonight’s RAW, making it a Triple Threat. The WWE Extreme Rules PPV will take place this Sunday 9/26 from Columbus Ohio. Here...
WWE
411mania.com

Updated WWE Extreme Rules Betting Odds

The latest betting odds are in for WWE Extreme Rules, with the various champions currently favored in the odds. Bet Online shared their latest betting odds, and you can see them below. As of now Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Damian Priest are all favored to retain their...
WWE
Bleacher Report

Updated WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Match Card and Predictions Ahead of Go-Home Raw

WWE's annual dedication to the extreme hits the Peacock airwaves Sunday in the form of Extreme Rules, a pay-per-view typically loaded with stipulations and gimmickry but as of this point, has yet to announce a single special match type for any of the announced matches on the card. No biggie,...
WWE

