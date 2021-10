Before the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins, I sat down with The Phinsiders’ Justin Hier to get a little inside information on the Dolphins ahead of the game. In full disclosure, this was recorded on Tuesday night, before the announcement that Tua Tagovailoa won’t be playing. However, Justin and I discussed what to expect from both quarterback situations for Miami, so this will be one of the first places where you can hear about what to expect from the Phins with Jacoby Brissett under center.

