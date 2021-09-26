Behind enemy lines: How Eagles plan to contain Prescott. And Elliott. And Pollard. And Lamb. And Parsons.

A look at the Eagles’ view of the upcoming game with the Cowboys. Prescott is the first priority to contain. “I just know we’ve got to get after him in the pocket because that’s where he makes his hay,” said defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, who could be in line for more snaps with Brandon Graham gone for the season. “I know everyone thinks of him as a really great athlete and running all around, and he is all those things, but where he really takes advantage, and that’s what he was doing in the first couple of games last year (before suffering his injury), was making plays from the pocket with his arm, so I know we’ve got to attack the pocket up front and make plays.