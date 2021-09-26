CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

2022 three-star LB Deuce Spurlock commits to Michigan

By Maize n Brew
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan added another piece to its defensive class today with the commitment of 2022 Alabama three-star linebacker Deuce Spurlock. After a great visit I’ve decided to Commit to The University Of u303dufe0fichigan. I want to thank everyone who has helped me on my journey #GoBlue @Beast1Athletics @UMichFootball @CoachJim4UM @MikeMacUM @GeorgeHelow @PlayerProMorgan @ChadSimmons_ @DexPreps @CoachBGodsey @MAMustangsFB pic.twitter.com/hHGwJbbJiJ.

