2022 three-star LB Deuce Spurlock commits to Michigan
Michigan added another piece to its defensive class today with the commitment of 2022 Alabama three-star linebacker Deuce Spurlock. After a great visit I’ve decided to Commit to The University Of u303dufe0fichigan. I want to thank everyone who has helped me on my journey #GoBlue @Beast1Athletics @UMichFootball @CoachJim4UM @MikeMacUM @GeorgeHelow @PlayerProMorgan @ChadSimmons_ @DexPreps @CoachBGodsey @MAMustangsFB pic.twitter.com/hHGwJbbJiJ.www.chatsports.com
