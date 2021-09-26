How to complete Kor's Sniper Elite Punchcard in Fortnite Season 8

When does Fortnite Season 9 start is a question that only the most keen players will be asking at this early stage in the current season, as well as considering what fresh theme will run through the Season 9 Battle Pass, but we're still here to address it. The alien invasion may have been thwarted, but the cost of that victory was pieces of The Mothership raining down on the Fortnite island and strewing wreckage everywhere. Worst still, the menacing cubes have returned and opened up portals to the Fortnite Sideways, meaning there's all sorts of monsters to deal with too. We're still getting to grips with these changes, but if you're already looking to the future with Fortnite Season 9 then here's everything we know so far.
