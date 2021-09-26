Residents take part in relay supporting first responders

EFFINGHAM — When the COVID-19 pandemic swept the United States last fall, marathons, 5Ks and any kind of group running was called off thanks to the potential for devastating contagion.

With nothing really going on in the running world, Philadelphia-based Vince Varallo had an idea: He wanted to do a kind of relay race, supporting and benefiting first responders, so that runners could get out of their homes and do something.

“I wanted something for them to do,” Varallo said. “I was seeing depression set in and we needed a live event.”

Inspired by a series of cross-country relays done in the aftermath of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, Varallo started the Great American Relay last year to help raise money for three organizations supporting different groups of first responders: the Firefighter 5 Foundation, COPS (Concerns of Police Survivors) and the Green Beret Foundation.

The second iteration of the event hit Effingham County on Saturday, with four stops in the area among the 415 stages that Varallo and his large group of runners are attempting to traverse.

Saturday’s path through Illinois began in Casey, moving toward Greenup before coming into Effingham County via Montrose. From there, the path hit Effingham before taking two stops in Altamont and heading toward St. Elmo just outside the county limits.

Nearly all of the different stops along the way are fire stations, in line with the event’s theme of supporting first responders.

“We stop firehouse to firehouse nearly the whole way,” Varallo said. “Once they hear what we’re doing, the expression on their faces makes it worthwhile. Police and firefighters have been great this entire trip. They’ve been giving us escorts, trying to make sure that we’re safe, doing what they normally do, being selfless and keeping everybody else safe.”

Taking the 9.7-mile charge toward the Effingham Fire Department’s Central Station were Tammie Bohnhoff and Linda Heuerman of Dieterich. Bohnhoff and Heuerman fit the definition of what the event was looking for in the beginning: runners who were left out in the cold by the cancellation of numerous events last year and needed an outlet to do what they love.

“I saw (the event) on a Facebook post, tagged Tammie and said, ‘Let’s do this!’” Heuerman said. “All of our races have been canceled and it’s not a big group; it’s just a couple of individuals, so we said, ‘Let’s show our support.’”

Once they arrived at Central Station, the pair passed the baton on to Effingham natives and sisters Denise Will and Gina Drees, who pushed on to On the Rox Pub and Grub along US Route 40 in Altamont. Will and Drees said that they were motivated by a cousin who did a leg in Philadelphia earlier in the month and that there was an empty spot for one of the Effingham County legs.

“There was nobody to do the leg in Effingham, so we decided to sign up and do it,” Drees said.

This year’s event took on greater significance, as the start time for the first leg was 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11 in Boston, the time being that of the moment when the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Varallo is looking to make sure that people remember the people who sacrificed their lives and saved so many others to protect American freedom.

“It’s (about) commemorating and making sure that we remember and give thanks to the people that are still out there on the front lines every day,” Varallo said.

Bohnhoff and Heuerman felt good to be a little part of a big effort, which will traverse the country until reaching Santa Monica Pier in southern California on Oct. 19, which happens to be the wedding anniversary for Varallo and his wife. They felt that their efforts from Montrose to Effingham were just a small gesture of appreciation for those fighting on the front lines each day to protect American citizens.

“It’s just a little token of our support,” Bohnhoff said. “We can’t do enough to honor them, so this is just a small thing that we can do to honor the first responders — firefighters, police officers (and) military.”