The New England Patriots were thoroughly dominated on Sunday, falling to the New Orleans Saints by a score of 28-13. The Saints were able to exploit all of the Patriots existing weaknesses, and even unearth a few more that we didn’t know about. They got after Mac Jones early and often, hitting him 11 times and intercepting three of his passes. The classic formula for defeating rookie quarterbacks. They also out-gained New England on the ground by nearly 100 yards, dominated on special teams, and won the turnover battle 3-0. Three things that rarely ever happen against a Bill Belichick coached team.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO