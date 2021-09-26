CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Another Lernerville Score For David Gravel

By Staff Report
sprintcarandmidget.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARVER, Pa. – Not one, but two different doors opened this weekend for David Gravel, and he made sure to kick both wide open. After Brad Sweet struggled in 19th at Eldora and gave Gravel a free 32 points, the Watertown, Conn., native came back the next night and took fate into his own hands by stealing the victory from Sweet himself. The end result continues to cut down the championship deficit with nine races left in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season.

