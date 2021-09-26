CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN's College Football Final is a joke

By orangeokie
pistolsfiringblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Barrie, Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer are the Three Stooges on this show. They know nothing about oSu. On last night’s brief video of our win over #25 ranked KSU, The first part of the video was the fumble recovery in the end zone. The score at the bottom of the screen correctly showed KSU 10 - oSu 14. Barrie piped up that "the Cowboys trailed: 14 to 10. Then Galloway demonstrates his vast knowledge of Cowboys football by stating “finally the Cowboys defense showed up.”

forum.pistolsfiringblog.com

