ESPN's College Football Final is a joke

Matt Barrie, Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer are the Three Stooges on this show. They know nothing about oSu. On last night’s brief video of our win over #25 ranked KSU, The first part of the video was the fumble recovery in the end zone. The score at the bottom of the screen correctly showed KSU 10 - oSu 14. Barrie piped up that "the Cowboys trailed: 14 to 10. Then Galloway demonstrates his vast knowledge of Cowboys football by stating “finally the Cowboys defense showed up.”