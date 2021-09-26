CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reno, NV

Sunday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
KOLO TV Reno
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Expect a warm weekend through Sunday afternoon. Then a cold front ushers in gusty winds Sunday night-Tuesday with elevated fire weather concerns on Monda. Wind gusts of 25-35 mph are expected possibly Sunday afternoon with much stronger wind gusts on Monday, so it will be hazy at times. We’ll see much cooler temperatures by the middle of next week. Chances for some light rain return next week, mainly in northeast California and near the Sierra. Moisture is limited with this system and will pass quickly so any rain amounts will be minimal.

www.kolotv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Pelosi sets end-of-October deadline for infrastructure vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday set a new deadline of Oct. 31 for the House to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a "Dear Colleague" letter released on Saturday, Pelosi said that “more time was needed” to pass the infrastructure bill along with the larger, $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package after scrambling over the past two days to get enough votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Reno, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy