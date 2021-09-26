Sunday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Expect a warm weekend through Sunday afternoon. Then a cold front ushers in gusty winds Sunday night-Tuesday with elevated fire weather concerns on Monda. Wind gusts of 25-35 mph are expected possibly Sunday afternoon with much stronger wind gusts on Monday, so it will be hazy at times. We’ll see much cooler temperatures by the middle of next week. Chances for some light rain return next week, mainly in northeast California and near the Sierra. Moisture is limited with this system and will pass quickly so any rain amounts will be minimal.