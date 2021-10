On this week’s episode, Jinx and Shea discuss Invasion of Privacy, one of the best albums that came out of the 2010s, by the South Bronx emcee Cardi B. They thoroughly detail chart-topping hits like “Bodak Yellow,” “She Bad,” “I Like It,” and “Get Up 10.” Next, hear who had the best guest feature between SZA, YG, 21 Savage, and Chance the Rapper. And later, find out why Kerm has the no. 1 flagrant foul. As always, stick around to hear the heated courtroom debate in Deena’s Court and find out who gets to select the featured song at the end of the episode.

