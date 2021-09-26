The Flexibility Factor: Mapping Consumer Demand For Bill Payment Innovation

New Data: Only One-Quarter Of Post-Pandemic Consumers Are Eager To Get Out — And Spend — More. Forget feeling cooped up: U.S. consumers want to get out and spend, yet only one-quarter plan to attend more concerts, sporting events and other activities in the next three months. In The Post-Pandemic Consumer At 18 Months: Spending Now, Worrying Later, PYMNTS surveyed nearly 2,500 consumers to discover how rising vaccination rates and other factors are influencing how consumers shop, play and spend at physical establishment between now and the end of the year.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO