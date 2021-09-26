CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Volunteers clear invasive plants from Scriber Lake Park on National Public Lands Day

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of volunteers gathered Saturday morning to help clear overgrown invasive plants at Scriber Creek Park in honor of National Public Lands Day. Celebrated on the fourth Saturday in September, National Public Lands Day is traditionally the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort. The day is also meant to encourage people to enjoy outdoor green spaces and is one of six days visitors can get free access to all of America’s national parks for free.

