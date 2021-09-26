CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save the date: Have Scandinavian family roots? Learn more during Oct. 6 Sno-Isle Genealogy Society meeting

Sno-Isle Genealogy Society’s Wednesday, Oct. 6 program will focus on helping attendees find their Scandinavian roots via Zoom. Have some words that look like place names but you can’t find them on a map? Was it Larson, Larsen or Larsson? Scandinavian records — involving Sweden, Denmark and Norway — are some of the easiest to use and many of the skills for one country are transferable to the other two countries.

Discover Your Scandinavian Family Roots

Sno-Isle Genealogy Society invites you to spend an evening discovering how YOU can uncover your Scandinavian roots via ZOOM. Have some words that look like place names but you cannot find them on a map? Was it Larson, Larsen or Larsson? Then you have come to the right place. Scandinavian...
