NEWNAN, Ga. - The Texas Southern University men's golf team is back on the road this weekend as they compete in the 36th Annual HBCU College Invitational Golf Tournament. The Tigers finished second in their season opener at the inaugural Clearview Althea Gibson / Renee Powell Invitational in Canton, Ohio. Freshman William O'Connor was the top scorer for TSU with his second-place individual finish after posting a 3-over total score of 147 (74-73). Fellow freshman, Kci Lindskog, was two strokes back and tied third individually with his 149 (74-75).

